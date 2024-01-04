Although there are those who have no doubts about buying high-end wireless headphones, with virtual assistant, noise cancellation and other features, many users prefer to go cheap, and there Xiaomi has a lot to say.

Little by little the Chinese brand has been bringing more and more models to Spain, the last of them Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Active which are also incredibly cheap, especially if we stick to the design. They cost less than 16 euros at PcComponentes, a pretty good offer.

On Amazon they are still above 20 euros, so the savings are considerable, and also with fast and free shipping from one of the few stores that is capable of standing up to Amazon and that already has many years of experience at its disposal. backs.

These minimalist Bluetooth headphones are very affordable and offer good sound quality.

There are several features that until recently were unthinkable in helmets as cheap as these, starting with Bluetooth 5.3, more or less recent as standard and with notable improvements in terms of signal stability and energy efficiency.

Not only that, but they are splash resistant, so if you are going to use them for running you shouldn't worry about sweat or the occasional rain, since they are prepared for that and more.

Fortunately for those who use headphones to talk on the phone, This model uses Artificial Intelligence to correct the sound in callsthus trying to solve a problem that affects even high-end models, which is that all kinds of noise sneak through the microphone.

ComputerHoy.com and Telegram

If you like to stay up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Follow us on Telegram

The battery life increases to almost 30 hours if you add the charges that can be given to the headphones in their case, which, as in the case of other wireless headphones, acts as a case and at the same time as a power bank.

Obviously there are models that are more complete, with active noise cancellation and perhaps with more audio customization options, but for the price that the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Active have right now there are few better options in the entry range.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here