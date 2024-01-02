As time has passed and because they have become more powerful, video cards have become larger and therefore heavier. That is why one of the main concerns when building a new PC or upgrading your GPU for a better one is to keep in mind that it fits in the case and remains in a stable position. Something that apparently a PC gamer has not taken into account, since he worriedly shared a photo of his bent GPU, which generated several funny responses from the community.

The screenshot was shared by a PC gamer in a Reddit post, where he asks: “My graphics card is tilted, is this bad?”, saying that as can be seen in the title of the post, he has no experience in the armed with PC, adding that: “I realized that this is a bad thing and I should be worried.” And although he received several responses that could help him with what seems like a problem, as is common in any gamer group, many commented in a funny way, even leaving memes.

The first reaction to your query was the one we used on the cover and I think it's the image that many PC gamers would come to mind. This is reflected in a response from a user, who leaves a screenshot of Michael Jackson bending over in the Smooth Criminal music video. Comment that has been responded to by others saying “Annie are you OK? Are you OK Annie?” or leaving the “Ayuwoki?” meme.

Additionally, others respond by saying “My eyes are bleeding”, probably worried that the GPU will end up unusable or leaving jokes saying that it's okay “only if you don't want to play games in italics” or leaving an “achievement unlocked: unhappy” meme.

But as I mentioned, a large part of the community has helped him, even getting into a big debate about whether he should put the GPU in the first slot on the motherboard or not. Also, in something that we agree with and have repeated several times in Tarreo, a user tells him: “save the pieces until you look for some guides. You don't want to make a catastrophic mistake and then lose thousands of dollars. Building may be as easy as making Legos, but that doesn't mean they can be manipulated like toys.” To finish, they also tell you something that should be obvious, saying: “you shouldn't put the GPU in until the motherboard is in the case”, saying to take out the graphics card, put the motherboard in the case, “screw it (in in case you forget) and then put the gpu in the first slot and screw it in.”

A case that, once again, makes it clear how important it is to read the manuals or seek the guidance of someone who knows more than you or, if not possible, tutorials such as videos on YouTube. In this case in the assembly of a PC, where a mistake can make you lose not only time, but a lot of money if the hardware is expensive.