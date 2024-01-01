100 euro bonus on the pay slip: from 1 January 2024 with the new rates the first and second income brackets fall into a single 23% bracket

Dal January 1, 2024 come into force new rates Irpef with the merging of the first and second income brackets within onesingle band at 23%. The equalization of employee deductions to pension deductions, which pass, is also envisaged from 1,880 euros to 1,955 euros.



The change also affects the no tax area of employees, which becomes of 8.500 euro against the current 8,174 euros, and on the former Renzi bonus. Those with incomes up to 1,500 euros obtain the benefit when the tax due is higher than the deductions due (1,955 euros for 2024) from which the amount of 75 euros must be subtracted, in relation to the actual days of work. The deduction for calculating access to the bonus is therefore brought back to 1,880 euros.

This variation is designed to prevent the new Irpef rates and the increase in deductions will lead to a cut of 100 euros in the pay slip of those who fall into the income range between 8,174 and 8,500 euros, which from next year will be without fiscal capacity. The rules for the recognition of supplementary treatment for those with a disability have also been confirmed income up to 28 thousand euros. They will be able to continue to benefit from the bonus if the amount of specific deductions for some charges is higher than the gross IRPEF due, without prejudice to the maximum limit of 1,200 euros per year.

