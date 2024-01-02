Lwork, here are the trends for 2024: pay equity, flexibility and artificial intelligence

The place of Work will undergo significant changes for 2024. Here are the points that companies will focus on. Staying current will be critical for leaders hoping to move forward with clarity and confidence in a world constantly labeled as ever-changing.

The Iclusion

They are now increasingly important values ​​such as diversity, equity and inclusion for workers (DEI), so much so that they influence the decision to remain within a company or not. According to data from “People at Work” dell’Adp Research Instituteconducted on over 32,000 workers in 17 countries (2 thousand workers in Italy), already in 2023 large businesses have far outpaced small ones: For example, more than half (53%) of employees at large companies have seen an improvement in the gender pay gap over the past three years, compared to around four in ten at smaller ones.

The greatest improvements occurred in companies with 500-1000 employees. The Italian numbers say that 24% of workers think that in the last 3 years the gender pay equality has improved (28% men and 19% women), the DEI policies have improved for 27% (29% men and 25% women). If 35% say they have never participated within the company in initiatives to promote DEI policies, 33% have participated in staff training, 18% in awareness events, 12.4% say that their company implemented a review of company demographics to identify areas for improvement.

Salary transparency

The pay transparency, one way to improve pay equity, is becoming increasingly important. The European Parliament intervened directly on the problem with the approval of the directive on salary transparencywhich puts an end to the so-called “salary secrecy”.

Under the new rules, EU companies will be required to provide pay information and take action if the gender pay gap exceeds 5%. The European Council itself has declared that transparency can contribute to providing workers with the necessary means to assert their right to equal pay between men and women for equal work or for work of equal value through a series of binding measures. Lack of pay transparency has been identified as a major barrier to closing the gender pay gap.

In Italy, with the law 162/2021 was introduced gender certification. This is a voluntary certification that companies can request to certify the compliance of the business organization with the principles of gender equality, in terms of pay and career conditions.

According to the data, in Italy, 48% of women still feel underpaid. Not only that, based on the same research last year the 44% of employees obtained an average salary increase of 5.5%: men say their pay increased by 5.8%, compared to 5.2% of women. 50% of men and 36% of women got a raise.

Artificial intelligence

Given the increase in the use ofgenerative artificial intelligenceethics and compliance are considered increasingly important for companies. It will be critical to determine how data will be used with generative AI, who will use the technology, and how best to comply with related laws and regulations. Access rights and responsibilities, types of data, and AI policies and ethical frameworks are also considered.

L’artificial intelligence it needs trust, it is evolving rapidly and will soon bring transformations in ways we cannot predict.

According to ADP (Employment Report), 13% of Italian workers believe that the use of artificial intelligence will become the norm in their sector in the next five years, thus reducing manual activities. More men fear AI (15%) while the percentage is 11% for women. The group that feels most threatened is that between 18 and 24 years old (21.5%) while it drops to 10% for the over 45s.

As regards the sectors, the most insecure are operators in the financial world (19%), professional services (18%), manufacturing (17%) and the IT and telecommunications sector (17%). Followed by real estate operators (15%) and the media and information sector (15%).

Flexibility of time and place

39% of Generation Z (1995-2010) are dissatisfied with the flexibility of hours offered by their current employer and 37% with the flexibility of their workplace. While 44% of baby boomers are satisfied with the flexibility of time and location offered.

L’dissatisfaction of the younger generations it should not be ignored by HR leaders. Far less loyal than older workers, many of the younger ones have publicly stated that they would consider looking for a new job if their employer ordered them to work in the office full time.

This is partly because younger generations see their personal and work lives as completely intertwined. Flexibility is therefore essential to attract new talent.

The skills

According to estimates ADP there are 6.36 million unemployed workers in the labor market, but companies have difficulty filling the roles. Factors at play could include a mismatch between education and business needs and jobs that require skills in new technologies.

Regardless, employers need to fill positions with qualified workers. Instead of focusing solely on finding the right skills, they should prioritize building them.

According to the ADP Research Institute, the managerial skills and human skills are the most necessary for the future of work. 22% of Italians interviewed by ADP expect more training and training courses in the next 12 months, 62% think they have the necessary skills for at least the next three years. For 60%, the skills of the future will include technological skills not yet considered essential for today's work, while 44% feel that their employer is investing in the skills that workers need to advance their career path.

In the next 5 years the most important skills will be empathy 25%, managerial ability for 23%, and the foreign languages for 21%.

The evolution of the professional path

The way careers are done today is different. A traditional career path often involved earning a college degree, entering the workforce, and “climbing the ladder” in one or two organizations. Today, however, more and more workers pass through a network of careers in which they can choose the mobility o to stability. With rising education costs and entry-level roles that don't pay enough, some workers are opting for fields that don't require degrees or entering the workforce while in school.

35% of Italians interviewed declared a lack of career advancement it generates dissatisfaction, so much so that 20% have actively looked for another job in the last year. For 21%, career is the most important thing relating to the world of work.

HR management plays the important role of mediating between the parties, helping to align needs and aspirations to boost morale and increase loyalty at a time of ongoing radical change and enormous uncertainty.

Given what is at stake, it will certainly not be an easy task, but those who manage to complete it will receive a more stable, engaged and productive workforce in return.

