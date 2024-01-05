As it is already known to us, “Deadpool 3” will feature a variety of cameos from across the MCU and Fox's X-Men franchise, and Professor X actor Patrick Stewart hints he could be among those who will appear. This film will be Marvel's only release in 2024, and filming has been underway for quite some time, given the temporary hiatus during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

News about who will and won't appear in the MCU's first mutant-centric film has been slowly spreading, and it looks like X-Men leader Charles Xavier could appear at least once more.

Will Patrick Stewart return in the film?

Professor X appeared briefly in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” but met a quick death. However, It looks like Stewart's version of the character may get another chance at a happier ending. On a podcast STewart confirmed that he has at least had conversations about appearing in the upcoming film superhero starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. “It…has arisen. “There has been a process,” declared the actor.

While we know this doesn't confirm his involvement, it seems surprisingly positive in an industry that typically responds to rumors with a quick denial. Let us remember that yesterday Variety stated is that “'Deadpool 3' will mean to Fox what 'Spider-Man No Way Home' meant to Sony.” “This should do for 20th Century Fox's Marvel movies what 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' did for Sony's Marvel movies and, perhaps, fully introduce the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” It's unknown if Stewart and the team behind Deadpool 3 worked anything out, and it likely won't be clear until the film releases on July 26.