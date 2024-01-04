Patrick Stewart en Doctor Strange 2

Actor Patrick Stewart reprized the role of Professor X in Doctor Strange 2, but considers that moment frustrating and disappointing.

Patrick Stewart debuted in X-Men (2000) as Charles Xavier / Professor X, then repeated numerous times until he ended the character in Logan (2017). He but he had a small cameo in Doctor Strange 2 (2022), since he is one of the members of The Illuminati in an alternative Universe.

Now, in a recent interview, he has revealed how he felt about filming the film: “I was alone. I think in the big scene, each of the main actors had the same experience. They were filmed alone. The process was frustrating and disappointing. That's how it has been… The last few years have been challenging.”

He will return to the character one last time.

For now, there is no official confirmation about an epic return of Patrick Stewart as Professor X, but we cannot rule out that we will see him in Deadpool 3 (2024). He thus responded when asked about this possibility: “Now I have complete confidence that he is still around. He has emerged. “There has been a process.”

Patrick Stewart en Doctor Strange 2

The official synopsis of Deadpool 3 promises a great journey through the multiverse, so nothing should be ruled out, since several of the best characters from the MCU or other films could have an appearance alongside Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). We'll find out when it releases on July 26, 2024. Are you looking forward to seeing the movie? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

Another great project in which he could participate is Avengers: Secret Wars (2027), since the plot will bring together many Marvel heroes and villains on a battlefield. So the X-Men cannot be missing and it would be great to see Patrick Stewart once again.

Remember that you can see all the Marvel installments on the Disney Plus streaming platform with this link.

Source: JH.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.