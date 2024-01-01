Suara.com – French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) added strength to its defense line after officially recruiting Lucas Beraldo from Brazilian club Sao Paulo.

“Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to welcome Lucas Beraldo to this club,” wrote PSG on their official website on Monday, as published by Antara.

The 20-year-old central defender was brought in by PSG with a transfer value of 20 million euros (around Rp. 340 billion) and signed a five-year contract.

Beraldo admitted that he was happy to be joining a club that has big ambitions. He will wear the number 35 jersey at his new club.

“I am very happy to be joining Paris Saint-Germain. This is an important step in my career and one that will take me to the next level. I can't wait to meet my new teammates and make my debut,” said Beraldo.

Beraldo joined Sao Paulo FC in 2020 and immediately became a key player for the club's U-17 team.

He was then promoted to the senior team and finally made his professional debut in a 1-0 win over Peruvian side Ayacucho FC in the Copa Sudamericana on 26 May 2022.

A few weeks later, on 11 June 2022, he made his debut for the Brazilian U-18 national team in a 4-1 win over Ecuador.

He is considered a defender who has composure, technique and passing ability.

Beraldo then made 52 appearances for Sao Paolo throughout 2023. In September 2023, he also won the first trophy in his career, namely the first Copa do Brasil title with Sao Paolo after beating Flamengo in the final.