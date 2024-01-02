News of this new title for Nintendo Switch is coming to us again. Remember that it was announced in the most recent Nintendo Direct. According to what was shared in it, Paper Mario: The Millennial Door arrives in 2024 on Nintendo Switch.

Now, after knowing the framerate, resolution and more details on the console, we also inform you that the game has already been rated by age by the ESRB. It has been shared that the turn-based RPG had been rated in Brazil and Korea in October and now the ESRB description has revealed new details: it will not have censorship.

We know this thanks to this description:

This is an adventure role-playing game in which players help Mario rescue Princess Peach from an alien group. As players traverse fantasy worlds, they interact with characters and engage in turn-based combat and puzzles against paper creatures. Players use various attacks (e.g. stomp, hammer blow, fireballs) against cartoonish enemies that disappear into stars and coins. A handful of characters engage in brief flirtatious dialogue (e.g., “Aren't you a good specimen of a man?”; “Maybe if… I grabbed you and gave you some sugar”), and/or are designed with large breasts/proportions. exaggerated

You already know that this Nintendo GameCube game returns with improved graphics. In addition, users will join Mario and his friends in this role-playing and adventure game to discover the legendary treasure hidden in the ancient ancient door. Will Mario manage to do a good job or will he give in to the pressure and end up making… a mess? Paper Mario: The Millennial Door will arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2024.

In the meantime, what do you think of this ad? We read you in the comments!

