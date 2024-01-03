The beginning of the year at Panini will be the beginning of new series and stages for some characters. The Fall of mutant X continues and we will finally enjoy the return of JM Straczinsky to the House of Ideas.

Marvel news at Panini brings projects as attractive as the return of SPIDERMAN SUPERIOR, with Dan Slott returning to one of his most impressive concepts, a decade after the launch of the original series and with veteran Mark Bagley at his side.

Mutants fill a good part of the news with the arrival of the next installment of LEGENDS OF THE X-PATROL and the saga: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST: JUDGMENT DAY. A miniseries in two double chapters with which Marc Guggenheim, author of PATRULLA-X ORO, and the Spanish Manuel García map the period of time that took place between the assassination of Senator Robert Kelly and one of the most popular mutant events.

In the “FALL OF X” course, we incorporated the star series MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT, with the cinematographic Ms. Marvel herself, actress Iman Vellani, writing the scripts for a comic fully inserted into the current Mutant Franchise, with Carlos Gómez and Adam Gorham drawing. Another very notable novelty is the start of the miniseries PREDATOR VERSUS WOLF, in which we follow the rivalry between both characters through the decades.

Premiere of the new stage of CAPTAIN AMERICA, which marks the return home of J. Michael Straczynski, one of the best Marvel scriptwriters in the first decade of the 21st century. He will be accompanied by the Spanish Jesús Saiz, with a story that delves into Steve Rogers' past before becoming Captain America and his fight as a civilian against the Nazis who were trying to take over the United States during the Great Depression.

spider man superior

And the last of this month's big releases is DAREDEVIL by Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder, with covers by John Romita Jr. The Guardian Devil enters a new stage, for which we will find Matt Murdock in the most unexpected of the positions. If before he was a Catholic dressed as a devil, now, that dichotomy is even more powerful and risky.

In a compilation volume: CAPTAIN MARVEL 6, the volume that closes Kelly Thompson's time in the series. She is accompanied by not one, but three national cartoonists: Sergio Dávila, David López and Javier Pina.

And the work DOCTOR STRANGE: AUTUMN DAWN will arrive in the MARVEL TREASURY EDITION format, the madness scripted and drawn by Tradd Moore that brings the amazing art of the artist of SILVER STELE: BLACK to the magical world of the Sorcerer Supreme.

And, if that were not enough, CONAN LIBRARY starts. CONAN THE BARBARIAN. Identical format as MARVEL LIBRARY, to compile the most celebrated header of Robert E. Howard's barbarian from the beginning on a monthly basis.

They arrive in hardcover: THE PUNISHER BY GARTH ENNIS AND STEVE DILLON lands in MARVEL SAGA, and the recovery of THE PUNISHER: CIRCLE OF BLOOD, in MARVEL MUST-HAVE.

In the field of large formats, MARVEL GOLD: WOLFEN 2 brings us the small stays in the series by Archie Goodwin, John Byrne and Peter David, along with the graphic novel.

Panini news January 2024

Wolverine/Nick Fury: The Scorpio Connection. And in MARVEL HEROES, a single volume with all the classic DAMAGE CONTROL miniseries. With Dwayne McDuffie, Ernie Colón, Kyle Baker and Salva Espín, we discover one of the great mysteries of the Marvel Universe: who fixes all the damage caused by the supervillain crises.

In MARVEL MUST-HAVE this January begins a collection never before compiled in volume: SECRET AVENGERS, led by Ed Brubaker, the creator of the Winter Soldier, with Mike Deodato Jr. And we arrive at THE IMPOSSIBLE X-PATROL 6 “Mortal Genesis”, an event, also written by Ed Brubaker.

Outside of Marvel, ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST stands out, the stories of Donald and his gang in the Wild West of the United States, in a splendid saga by Guido Martina and Guido Scala. And two manga premieres: BANANA FISH REBIRTH – OFFICIAL GUIDE and LOS IDOLS DO NOT FALL IN LOVE, especially recommended for adults.

There is much more to Panini's new releases, staples, continuing and independent series. You can follow all the January news from PANINI HERE in its monthly list.

All of these new releases are already in pre-order and on sale on their release date at MILCOMICS.COM

SOMETHING (JC Royo)

For as long as I can remember I have read comics. My mother bought me the first one before I learned to read well, someone told the poor thing that it helped children get closer to reading. She's still looking for the person who told her so she can thank him properly, with a club. Passionate about the world of cartoons, I devour every comic that comes my way. American is my favorite but Japanese and European also fill my shelves. If you add the books, the TV series and the movies, I am what they call a geek today, and proud of it. Journalist with audiovisual studies and a taste for communication at all levels, when they allow me I write. I don't marry anyone and whether it's boring, fast-paced, intense or a waste of paper, a comic has to be read and commented on for it to be truly alive.