Dan Slott returns to the spider franchise alongside Mark Bagley with Spiderman Superior, and in January Panini Comics brings us the beginning of this exciting new stage

We will start a new year, and with it, a new Editorial Plan, of which you will find more details on our official website and on our networks, and a continuing purpose in our project. Today Marvel brings us projects as attractive as the return of SUPERIOR SPIDERMAN, with Dan Slott returning to one of his most impressive concepts, a decade after the launch of the original series and with veteran Mark Bagley at his side. Also premiere of LEGENDS OF THE They map the period of time that took place between the assassination of Senator Robert Kelly and one of the most popular mutant events. Essential to complete the masterpiece by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. In the “FALL OF X” course, we incorporated the star series MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT, with Ms. Marvel herself, actress Iman Vellani, writing the scripts for a comic fully inserted into the current Mutant Franchise, with Carlos Gómez and Adam Gorham drawing. Another very notable novelty is the start of the PREDATOR VERSUS WOLFFER miniseries, in which we follow the rivalry between both characters through the decades, a dream come true with Benjamin Percy, Greg Land and Andrea Di Vito as authors. Premiere, also, of the new stage of CAPTAIN AMERICA, which marks the return home of J. Michael Straczynski, one of the best Marvel scriptwriters in the first decade of the 21st century. He will be accompanied by the Spanish Jesús Saiz, with a story that delves into Steve Rogers' past before becoming Captain America and his fight as a civilian against the Nazis who were trying to take over the United States during the Great Depression. The last of this month's big releases is from DAREDEVIL by Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder, with covers by John Romita Jr. The Guardian Devil enters a new stage, for which we will find Matt Murdock in the most unexpected of positions. We do not want to reveal more details to you, because in the preview that accompanies these news you will be able to see it with your own eyes.

In a compilation volume, two significant new features: CAPTAIN MARVEL 6, the volume that closes Kelly Thompson's time in the series, one of the best experienced by Carol Danvers. She is accompanied by not one, but three national cartoonists: Sergio Dávila, David López and Javier Pina. Join us as we bid farewell to fifty episodes destined to become a classic. And finally, we do not want to fail to draw your attention to MARVEL TREASURY EDITION. DOCTOR STRANGE: AUTUMN DAWN, the madness scripted and drawn by Tradd Moore bringing the mind-blowing art of the artist of SILVER STELE: BLACK to the magical world of the Sorcerer Supreme.

The classics start the year off strong. Now only in softcover, MARVEL PREMIERE. THE IMMORTAL HULK 11 compiles all the specials of said series developed by Al Ewing, in a monumental volume with incredible artists such as Aaron Kuder or Juan Ferreyra. MARVEL PREMIERE. DAREDEVIL 8 contains the main plot of THE DEVIL'S REIGN, an incredible saga in which Mayor Fisk declares war on all the masked men in the city, with Daredevil at the helm. MARVEL SAGA TPB. THE AMAZING SPIDERMAN 13 contains the saga of the wall-crawler that has ever raised the most controversy, gathered in a volume full of extras, alternative covers and interviews with the authors: “One more day.” And if it was not enough, CONAN LIBRARY starts. CONAN THE BARBARIAN. Identical format as MARVEL LIBRARY, to compile the most celebrated header of Robert E. Howard's barbarian from the beginning and on a monthly basis. Do I need to say more?

Hardcover classics: GARTH ENNIS AND STEVE DILLON'S THE PUNISHER lands in MARVEL SAGA, better late than never, in the first of the six volumes that we will offer you this year. Remember: the Preacher creative team reinvented Frank Castle when the '90s were dying, giving rise to one of his best eras of all time. Its release coincides with the revival of THE PUNISHER: CIRCLE OF BLOOD, in MARVEL MUST-HAVE. This is the miniseries by Steven Grant and Mike Zeck that launched the character to stardom in the eighties. We have published it on several occasions, but if you don't have it yet, this is your chance to get your hands on an enduring classic.

MARVEL GOLD: WOLVERY 2 brings us the small stays in the series by Archie Goodwin, John Byrne and Peter David, along with the graphic novel Wolverine/Nick Fury: The Scorpio Connection or the highly requested special Wolverine: The Jungle Adventure, made by none other than by Walter Simonson and Mike Mignola. In short, the volume with which the classic stage of the character closes, before jumping, in the next volume, to that of Larry Hama and Marc Silvestri. In MARVEL HEROES, a single volume with all the classic DAMAGE CONTROL miniseries. With Dwayne McDuffie, Ernie Colón, Kyle Baker and Salva Espín revealing one of the great mysteries of the Marvel Universe: who fixes all the damage caused by the supervillain crises.

Attention, close attention to the numbered MARVEL MUST-HAVE of THE AVENGERS, because this January begins a collection never before compiled in volume: SECRET AVENGERS, directed by none other than Ed Brubaker, the creator of the Winter Soldier, with Mike Deodato Jr. to draw. At the same time MARVEL MUST-HAVE. THE IMPOSSIBLE X-PATROL 6 arrives in “Mortal Genesis”an event, also written by Ed Brubaker, with Trevor Hairsine and Pete Woods to draw, which reveals the biggest secret in Charles Xavier's closet, related to the Second Genesis of the team of mutants.

MARVEL DELUXE: V-FORCE: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION It says it all in the title: G. Willow Wilson, the screenwriter of Ms. Marvel, introduces us to the group of Avengers made up of the most powerful women in the Marvel Universe, with Jorge Molina as the drawing and Marguerite Bennett and Kelly Thompson as co-writers. This volume recovers the three story arcs that this cult group came to star in. Oh and finally MARVELS ANOTOTED will be released this January, after we scheduled it last December. Remember: the Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross classic with all the material created for the twenty-fifth anniversary.

Outside of Marvel, ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST shines, the stories of Donald and his gang in the Wild West of the United States, in a splendid saga by Guido Martina and Guido Scala; and EIGHT BILLION GENIES, the new by Charles Soule, with drawing by Ryan Browne, in which eight billion people, the entire population of the Earth, manage to make their dreams come true. Finally, two manga premieres: BANANA FISH REBIRTH – OFFICIAL GUIDE and LOS IDOLS DO NOT FALL IN LOVE, especially recommended for adults.