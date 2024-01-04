It was half past nine at night when we learned the news of the death of Francisco Arévalo at the age of 76 and unexpectedly, after a few days ago he himself confessed that he was going through a health downturn.

It was his own son who found the comedian dead at his home in Valencia. “It happened very quickly, four days it seemed like he had the flu and he got worse,” he said.

A setback that has plunged his two children into deep sadness and has left all of Spain in mourning. So much so that, since 8 this morning, the Valencia funeral home has been bustling with friends and acquaintances who come to say their last goodbye to the legendary comedian.

“He has lived by and for his profession” Paco Arévalo, son of the comedian

Among them Rappel, who has been very affected, as well as those closest to him. And although there are many well-known faces who today mourn the death of his friend, at the wake there is a marked absence: that of Bertín Osborne, who is ill.

The networks have also been filled with messages of affection remembering the artist, including Bárbara Rey. “I will be eternally grateful for your loyalty and your big heart, mine is broken,” the star wrote.

We speak with Arévalo's son

In 'And now Sonsoles' we have spoken with Paco Arévalo, son of the artist, who has thanked everyone for their support and has confessed that he has not yet settled everything that has happened and is not truly aware.

He would like his father to be remembered with a smile, since he always tried to make everyone happy in any walk of life. “An extraordinary person who has lived by and for his profession”, he has assured.

Of course, not all moments were easy, as he had to go out and act, for example, when he had just buried one of his children. “He went through very hard times,” he made it clear, in addition to the fact that he was one of those people who no longer exist.