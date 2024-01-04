Suara.com – The appearance of Fujianti Utami Putri alias Fuji at the launch of a free internet program initiated by Ganjar Pranowo drew public criticism.

Haji Faisal's youngest daughter is said to be dressed inappropriately. The reason is, at that time Fuji only wore a white pressbody t-shirt combined with gray trousers.

Now, after much gossip about his appearance, the sister-in-law of the late Vanessa Angel has finally spoken out. He admitted that he had just received the D-1 invitation, right when he was still on holiday in Bali.

“I was invited super suddenly, aka H-1. I was supposed to still be on holiday in Bali, but immediately flew to Solo. After that, OTW took a car to Semarang. Yes, I didn't bring clothes. I only brought clothes for a holiday in Bali,” wrote Fuji on Instagram Story, quoted Thursday (4/1/2024).

Fuji also explained that he had asked his team in Jakarta to prepare formal clothes. He then asked Tariq Halilintar to help him bring his clothes.

Unfortunately, the clothes that had been sent via Gosend to Tariq Halilintar were not brought, so he wore minimal clothes when he arrived at the free internet launch event.

Fuji's clarification after his appearance at the Ganjar Pranowo event was criticized (TikTok)

“Oh yeah, I've also sent clothes via Gosend, I'll take care of them. Eh, it turns out the team didn't bring them, they left them at home, hehehe. Oh well, next time I'm on holiday, that means I have to bring formal clothes,” explained Fuji on his Instagram Exclusive.

“I left my clothes because he was the one who invited me to the event, so Gosend just left his clothes with his team. Fadli and I are in Bali,” he concluded.

This clarification made by Fuji immediately drew various public comments. This can be seen through the comments column uploaded by the TikTok account @/mozarella268.

“Even if I choose to go on holiday haha. Why come to an event suddenly,” commented a netizen.

“The reason for forgetting doesn't seem very possible, right? Meanwhile, the clothes were sent after D-1 and there were a lot of teams,” said another netizen.

“The problem is that there are so many teams, no one remembers any of them,” added another.

“Here, guys, if you think about it logically, Fuji has already left his clothes, so he won't think about going to the mall first, especially since time is so tight,” said another.

“Thor did it on purpose. The reason he forgot was not brought up,” commented another netizen.