The most surprising anime of 2023 would be preparing its own live-action according to a Japanese media.

Ai Hoshino, one of the most popular characters in Oshi no Ko

Every year it appears an anime that leaves no one indifferent and which is positioned as a true essential for those who enjoy this wonderful form of entertainment. And in 2023 it has been Oshi no Ko that we can consider as the big surprise when it comes to anime series it means.

There are many reasons for the great notoriety that Oshi no ko has achieved, a work that has stood out for its ability to combine in an incredible way genres as diverse as romance and the supernatural using the idol world as the main stage. The mark it has left in the Japanese country is such that its opening is already considered one of the best in recent years and according to the Shukan Josei Prime News portal the anime is already being prepared. his own live-action adaptation.

The story of Ai Hoshino and the twins Aqua and Ruby would have their own live-action

According to said Japanese media, the experiences carried out by the disparate twins Aquamarine and Ruby Hoshino would be taken to real image and there would even be already underway a movie based on this franchise.

This information, which we should consider it as a rumor At the moment, he also points out that this surprising project already has a filming location and they even already have the actors who will give life to Aqua and Ruby. In addition, he also links such important names as Toei and Amazon as collaborators of the film and the live-action of this anime of the Seinen genre that has conquered Japan.

Oshi no Ko has become a franchise to take into account for the future. A prequel in light novel format has already been added to its successful first season with Ai Hoshino as the protagonist and the production of a second season which has already dropped a first teaser that has surprised fans of Aka Akasaka's work and drama and romance mangas.

In contrast, Aka Akasaka confirmed months ago that he already has in mind the ending of the story told by the Oshi no Ko manga. Meanwhile, in our country they are available the first 11 volumes for your purchase.

