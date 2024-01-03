What a bad time Óscar had at the beginning of Pasapalabra! An unexpected coughing attack has made him have one of his most uncomfortable moments in his 67 programs, perhaps even more than the new Blue Chair he has had to go through and that he has had an entire military man like Samu as a rival trying to unseat him

During One of Four, her turn came after a mistake by Elsa Anka and with 19 seconds left. They must have been very long because, when she went to respond, she had to cough… and little by little that discomfort has gotten more.

Although he has tried to hide it and continue playing, the bad time has been evident even with his eyes in tears. Roberto Leal encouraged him later, highlighting how well the blue team has done: “There's no one to cough on you,” he joked. Hit play!