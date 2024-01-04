Ortega Cano has managed to bring his children together to celebrate his 70th birthday and has taken the opportunity to take stock of the year 2023.

“I'm physically phenomenal,” he said, in addition to publicly sharing his wishes for the year 2024, in which he wants to stay as he is, improving and enjoying the holidays.

We have also seen his son José Fernando reappear and he has asked the new year to behave better with his family. “May it give us all more health,” he said.

In addition, he has confirmed that he has reconciled with Michu, with whom we have seen him more united than ever. His sister Gloria Camila has also shared some very familiar images in which we see a recovered José Fernando.

Ortega Cano's daughter has turned the page on the controversies of the past and begins a stage without quarrels in 2024.