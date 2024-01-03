Something is happening with Orange, one of the large operators in Spain. Since the early afternoon of January 3, many of its users have reported problems with their connectivity on the afternoon (Spanish peninsular time) and were shot shortly after.

The reason, far from being a temporary drop in service, as happens from time to time with almost any operator, seems more serious. As published by the specialized website Broadband, This is an attack: someone has hijacked Orange's RIPE NCC accountwhich is seriously affecting its operations and leaving its clients without Internet access.

Restoring service would not be immediate

RIPE NCC (Réseau IP Européens Network Coordination Centre), is a fundamental organization for the management of IP addresses and the coordination of internet infrastructure in Europe, the Middle East and parts of Central Asia. There are only five organizations in the world that are dedicated to this, and they are distributed to users from all over the planet by geographical areas.

The alleged attacker, identified as Ms_Snow_OwO in X, has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of the Orange account and published screenshots as proof. She did it in the early hours of Tuesday to Wednesday, many hours before the connectivity incidents began.





The attacker would be altering the information in the databases of Orange customers, thus causing connection failures. Such an incident, if confirmed, not only disrupts connectivity, but It also exposes the vulnerability of information systems and networksbecause in addition to leaving customers without service, it endangers the security of their data.

Orange, for its part, has not published an official statement yet… but Yes, it has responded to a very angry user complaint admitting an incident, without specifying which one, and explaining that “it is already working to solve it as soon as possible.” He has assured other irate clients that they hope to achieve this “in the course of the next few hours.”

