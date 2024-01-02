Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer's streaming release has all fans on tenterhooks. When will it happen? On what platform? What is known about it at the moment?

Many fans wonder when we will see Oppenheimer streaming. After its release in July 2023, the film still does not have an official release date on Peacock for streaming. Although Peacock's January 2024 release list did not include this Christopher Nolan film, the platform has subsequently added titles to its monthly lists.

Despite Oppenheimer was available for digital purchase since November, it continues to be the best-selling film on platforms such as Amazon and iTunes. Which suggests its solid performance even after months of its theatrical release.

When is this film expected to be released on Peacock?

Although Universal could rely on its success in digital sales, it doesn't look like Oppenheimer will be coming to Peacock anytime soon. While there is a possibility of it arriving in January, the latest updates in mid-December do not provide a specific schedule for its streaming.

There is speculation that Universal Pictures could plan Oppenheimer's streaming debut closer to the announcement of the Oscar nominations, as Christopher Nolan's film is expected to garner consideration in multiple awards categories.

The studio is looking to maximize the financial success of its 2023 breakout film, taking advantage of both theatrical screenings and digital sales. Although it continues to screen in theaters, the official streaming release date for Oppenheimer has not yet been confirmed. On the other hand, in Spain, Peacock can be seen on the SkyShowtime streaming service.

