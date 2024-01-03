loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – Only 15% of Israelis want Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu to remain in office after the war against Hamas in Gaza ends.

The results of the poll were published on Tuesday (2/1/2024). Netanyahu vowed to destroy Hamas after its Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and took 240 Israelis hostage in Gaza.

Israeli forces have destroyed large parts of Gaza in their brutal assault over nearly three months.

More than 22,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in the war, according to Gaza health officials, and most of the population has been displaced.

In a poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI), 56% of those questioned said continuing military strikes was the best way to return the hostages.

Meanwhile, 24% thought an exchange deal including the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons would be best.

But only 15% want Netanyahu to become prime minister after the war is over, according to the poll.

His political rival and current war cabinet partner, centrist Benny Gantz, received support from 23% of respondents. About 30% of respondents did not name a preferred leader.

This survey was conducted on 746 respondents between December.

An earlier IDI poll in December found 69% of Israelis thought elections should be held immediately after the war ends.

Netanyahu said Saturday it would take months before victory could be achieved.

Successive surveys show his popularity has plummeted since a surprise Hamas attack last October that led to the deadliest day in Israel's 75-year colonial state.

(she)