The official design that Vegapunk and its six Satellites will have in the anime has been revealed

The official design that Vegapunk and its six Satellites will have has been revealed for the premiere of the new arc in the One Piece anime

Join the conversation

Following the conclusion of the extensive Wano arc, The One Piece anime has everything ready to take the Straw Hats to their new adventure in Eggheadbecause through a great trailer the release date of this new arc was confirmed, which will have extremely incredible moments that will excite fans.

Likewise, the One Piece anime will begin its next arc with a new character design, since They will have softer colors as well as finer textures. Added to that, the color palette that will be used during the Future Island arc It seems to be more vivid and striking, a detail that fans have quickly praised after its unveiling.

But this is not all, since, ahead of the premiere of the new One Piece arc in the anime they have Vegapunk's official designs revealedwhich were highly anticipated by fans, who are eager to know more details about these disturbing characters who will be transcendental at this stage of the series.

It's fasting contiene Spoilers de One Piece.

One Piece reveals the official Vegapunk designs ahead of the premiere of the Egghead arc in the anime

The One Piece franchise had a successful 2023since the IP of Eiichiro Oda broke records in both the manga and anime, as both segments They addressed shocking events that gave a new direction to this fascinating story, which is why, the mangaka himself is aware that 2024 will be even betterbecause during the Jump Festa he revealed the plans he has for the series this year.

In fact, The One Piece anime is about to start the Future Island arc, which will be filled with lots of action and exciting adventures for the Straw Hats. That is why, ahead of the premiere of this installment, fascinating details have been revealed about the characters that will be crucial in this saga, among them, Vegapunk and its Satellitessince the official designs that these individuals will have have been revealed.

Through X, the account called @newworldarturwhich enjoys a good reputation within the fandom has shared the official designs that the 7 Vegapunk will have in the One Piece animeWell, everything is more than ready for this new and exciting adventure of the Straw Hats to begin.

Official anime renders for the 7 Punks! #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/z4uPtskEfZ — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) December 24, 2023

In this image you can see Vegapunk with its six satellitesShaka, Lilith, Edison, Pythagoras, Atlas and York, who will have very soft and quite striking colors that will surely complement the distinctive personality of each of these individuals.

Notably This is one of the most anticipated arcs, since the identity of Dr. Vegapunk, who had been a very elusive character, will finally be revealed. Likewise, they will also be introduced to the various Satellites of this scientist with which Share all your knowledge and desiressince these represent some aspect of this scientist's personality.

Of the different arcs of One Piece, The Future Island arc is one of the most important in the seriesbecause this will bring great news and revelations that will shock the fans, who are very anxious because I arrived January 7 to begin this new stage of the work, which will be extremely amazing.

Without a doubt, 2024 looks to be an equally successful year for Eiichiro Oda's franchise, because the anime is about to begin the surprising Future Island arc. Furthermore, this IP could have some surprises in store, since, This year marks the 25th anniversary of the One Piece animeso surely Toei will be in charge of celebrating this great milestone in style.

Join the conversation