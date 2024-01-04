Kuma saved the Straw Hats in Sabaody for this reason

Chapter 1102 of the One Piece manga has explained why Kuma saved the Straw Hats in Sabaody

The different arcs of One Piece have left truly amazing moments that have developed the plot in a sublime way, since over the years shocking events have been addressed that have generated some doubts in the followers, among them, Kuma's disturbing action in saving the Straw Hats in the Sabaody Archipelago.

One of the biggest mysteries in One Piece is related to Bartholomew Kuma's unexpected action in saving the Straw Hats in Sabaody before the time jump, since the former Shichibukai sent Luffy and company to different islands, decisions that They didn't seem random.this being a loose end that had remained unresolved for a long time.

However, This great mystery was clarified in the most recent chapter of the One Piece mangasince, through the flashbacks of Kuma's tragic past, it was possible to know the reason why the former Shichibukai saved the Straw Hats during the Sabaody incident.

It's fasting contains spoilers for chapter #1102 of the One Piece manga.

This is why Kuma saved the Straw Hats in Sabaody

Los latest chapters of the One Piece manga have dedicated themselves to addressing the flashbacks of the past of Bartholomewrevealing part of some of the most important events of the plot, which have served to have a better context of many of the events that changed this story, being Kuma's decision in Sabaody one of the many revelations that the Future Island arc has left.

It is known that during the Sabaody incident, Kuma saved the Straw Hats by sending them to different islands to hone their skills. and became stronger to deal with the different threats of the New World, this being a very disturbing decision given that he was supposed to be an enemy of the Mugiwara, which left fans wondering what the reason for his actions would be.

However, this great doubt was clarified in the most recent chapter, since through the last flashback about the past of Same to you It could be observed that before losing his free will, Bartholomew kept track of the actions of the son of Dragon and company before heading to the New World, because apparently, this revolutionary knew Luffy's secret before it was revealed to the world, so he placed his trust in him.

And during this flashback Explained why Kuma saved the Straw Hats and Luffybecause after observing him for a long time he realized that This pirate's Goma skills reminded him of the Sun God, Nika. In addition to this, Mugiwara's actions in Thriller Bark and rebelling against a Celestial Dragon led Bartholomew to believe that this would be the new savior of the world.

Kuma was aware that Luffy and his crew were not ready for the threats of the New World. at that time, which is why decided to save them by sending them to different islands so that they could train and become stronger, this being a great bet that Bartholomew made when placing his trust in the Mugiwaras.

It should be noted that before losing his free will, Kuma let Vegapunk know that he was sure Luffy was Nika.so he fully trusted him and his abilities, which would change the future, and it seems that he was not wrong, since through Gear Fifth, Nika returned to fight once again against the injustices of the world.

Without a doubt, los flashbacks de Bartholomew Kuma have confirmed that this has been one of the most determining and important characters in all of One Pieceapart from becoming one of the most beloved due to his great kindness and human quality.

