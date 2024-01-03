Now that we have started a new year, it is time to look at what 2023 left us and make use of that unwritten rule by which as the Chimes pass, the different products that came out the previous year begin to be discounted. As if they had already become obsolete, we can take advantage great discounts and get them at a much more interesting price than just a few days ago.

MediaMarkt does not yet have its January sales available, but it is warming up with some special ones for those stragglers who leave the gifts from the Kings for the last minute. If that is your case, give or treat yourself to one of the best Android phones of 2023 at its lowest price to date.

Power and great design in the Google smartphone

As a general rule, the mobile phones produced by Google itself usually have a quite pleasant design and in this case it was no different. Specifically, in the Pixel 8 Pro we can see that the body of the mobile is decorated with a Polished aluminum arch and matte glass back panel that give an extra elegance to the whole.

In this model we have a 6.7-inch Super Actua OLED display, which is Pixel's brightest yet (up to 1600 nits in HDR and up to 2400 nits when the brightness is set to maximum). Its glass is scratch resistant with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus certification. This screen provides extra sharpness and intensity of colors, making us have more realistic images in our hands.

This screen has adjustment of the smart refresh rate. Depending on the content being displayed on the screen, it will be adjusted between 1 and 120 Hz to offer the best possible response and also save battery when 120 Hz is not necessary.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is also the most powerful Pixel to date. This is thanks to the fact that it includes the chip Tensor G3 compatible con redes 5G. Like previous generations, it has been specifically designed to harness the power of Google AI. This provides smarter ways to help you throughout the day.

This great performance is also helped by a fairly high RAM memory in all variants. Thanks to 12GB RAM You won't have to worry about the number of applications and services you manage simultaneously.

AI-powered photography

The Google Pixel 8 Pro also has great photography performance. It has four exceptional cameras completely renewed compared to the previous generation. These include a 50 MP main camera to capture even finer details. This is accompanied by a 48 MP ultra wide angle for improved Macro Focus, a 48 MP telephoto lens with the best zoom Pixel has ever had and a 10.5 MP front camera for greater clarity in selfies and video calls.

All of this hardware is powered by AI to achieve even better results. For example, in videos, Google's AI applies noise reduction to improve video quality in any light. In photos, thanks to Google AI you can edit photos in ways you never thought possible. For example, you can use the Magic Editor, which can remove or move subjects from the photo, improve lighting or background with just a few taps.

Of course, a phone today is nothing if it doesn't have a battery to match all the possibilities it has to offer and the Pixel 8 Pro does not disappoint. It has a 5,050 mAh battery which has an estimated 24+ hours of battery life (and up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver).

Taking into account that by buying the Google Pixel 8 Pro you are buying a phone directly manufactured by the same author as its operating system, you have the advantage over third-party brands that They guarantee 7 years of updates security and Android, in addition to not missing the big updates with new functions.

In the MediaMarkt Reyes sale you can now find the model with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage at its lowest price to date. The discount of 150 euros that you will see by following the purchase links that we have left you is joined by a extra discount of 30 euros on cart, for a final price of 1,119 euros. If you do not require so much storage space, you can get the 12+128 combination for a final price of 919 euros.