Since yesterday, the first 26 episodes of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood have been available on Netflix, one of the most acclaimed anime series that returns to the platform with an important new feature.

There is no doubt that for some time now Netflix has stood out especially in the field of anime bringing with it the largest series and movies.

On the other hand, there have been certain titles that, due to the expiration of their licenses, the platform has had to withdraw from its catalog, as happened with Fullmetal Alchemist: Brothehood, one of the most notable series that was in its entirety on Netflix.

However, this 2024 has started in a big way for manganime lovers, since Since yesterday, January 1, it has been added to the catalog again Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Although the series is not complete, it does have an important novelty that fans who prefer not to read subtitles will really like.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood comes to Netflix completely in Spanish

A few months ago Selecta Visión confirmed the license for Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood to bring the serie of anime to Spain (finally) in a physical edition for the most collector fans.

What has caught us all by surprise is knowing that We can now have a first contact with the Spanish dubbing of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood because it is included among the languages ​​available on Netflix. At the moment only the first 26 episodes of the series are available, but it is expected that the following ones will be launched on the platform in the coming months.

Produced by BONES and Square Enix and based on the manga by Hiromu Arakawathe plot of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood follows the story of Edward and Alphonse Elric, two brothers who committed one of the greatest taboos in alchemy by trying to revive their mother, which causes Edward to lose his leg and Alphonse his entire body. .

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

In a desperate attempt to get his brother back, Edward sacrifices his arm and manages to seal Alphonse's soul in armor.. By lying about the origin of his loss of limbs, Edward manages to enlist in the Amestrian army and becomes a National Alchemist thanks to his ability to perform alchemy without the need to draw transmutation circles.

Under the title of Steel Alchemist, Edward travels the world with his brother Alphonse in search of the legendary philosopher's stone so they can recover their bodies and return to their previous life.but along the way the brothers discover a series of unimaginable dangers.

The first 26 episodes of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood They are available on Netflix from January 1, 2024. What do you think of the Spanish dubbing of the series? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.