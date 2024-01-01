Thanks to Socios.com against Boca Juniors, the lucky owners of the digital tokens were able to experience strong emotions close to their idols

The magic of digital tokens made 2023 unforgettable for Independiente fans, who were able to meet their favorites and experience behind the scenes of their beloved team. Socios.com, the two million user platform which is redesigning fans' involvement in sport through Fan Tokens, has in fact promoted prizes, surprises and unforgettable experiences linked to the historic Argentine club Avellaneda, now coached by the former Juventus player Carlos Tevez.

tour and sidelines

Against Boca Juniors, for example, the lucky owners of Independiente's digital tokens were able to enjoy tours and VIP tickets. Other fans instead watched the team train behind closed doors, directly from the sidelines. Thanks to Socios.com there are also those who participated in taking the official photo of the club. But also those who handed over the captain's armband, personalized ad hoc by the supporters, to Captain Marcone. And now, while waiting for the new surprises that will arrive in 2024, fans can vote on the Socios.com application for their favorite Fan Experience of a special 2023 characterized by passion for Independiente.