Forget circuit racing. More and more car brands are (re)discovering the fun of off-roading. Just think of Porsche that suddenly came up with an increased 911 Dakar and Lamborghini followed suit with the Sterrato. Now Audi is following. Not with the R8, but with an increased Q8 e-tron. Meet the Q8 e-tron edition Dakar.

Wider owner

It is not the first time that Audi has launched a special model to celebrate participation in a championship. While this usually involves some sticker work and specific rims, this time the brand with the four rings goes a little further. Basically, Audi takes a Q8 e-tron Advanced 55 quattro and blesses that electric SUV with some extra off-road references.

Let's start with the air suspension. It is 65 millimeters higher as standard, bringing the total ground clearance off-road to 20.6 centimeters. We say off-road, because when used on the highway, the Q8 e-tron drops back to mother earth to optimize the range. Audi also takes no risks when it comes to tires. You will receive two sets of tires: One set of summer tires on 20-inch rims for normal use and 1 set of heavy-duty General Grabber AT3s on 18-inch rims for better off-road work.

Roof rack included!

Visually you can recognize the Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar by the wheel arch extensions, standard roof rack and the grille painted in the body color. Audi offers you three colors: Siam Beige metallic, Mythos Black metallic and Magnetic Gray. If you are not yet convinced, 99 copies will be equipped with an exclusive sticker set as you can see on the press plates in this article.

Audi does not say how many copies it ultimately wants to produce of this Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar, but does say that the price in Germany will hover around 120,000 euros. That is about 30,000 euros more than what you pay in Belgium for a bare Q8 e-tron Advanced 55 quattro. Sounds like a hefty additional cost (and it is) but this Edition Dakar is well stocked with standard equipment (tinted windows, S Line interior, LED lights,…).