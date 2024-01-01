We are starting the last Sunday of the year and you are surely looking for a new proposal to play before your meeting begins to welcome 2024. Because of this, we want to share with you the updated list of promotions in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Once again, our bargain ninjas visited the hybrid console store to find the best prices on titles that deserve a chance, so we recommend you check them out and enjoy them.

This is the list with the best offers

We leave you the ones that caught our attention the most and that cost less than $99 MXN:

Dream Alone ― $35 MXN — Available until January 1 Storm Boy ― $20 MXN — Available until January 4 Submerged ― $35 MXN — Available until January 4 Among Us ― $37 MXN — Available until January 4 112 Operator ― $35 MXN — Available until January 12 Bowling Fever ― $38.62 MXN — Available until January 15 Battlefront Trench Warriors: Ops of Warfare ― $52.49 MXN — Available until January 18 Mayhem Motorsports Collection ― $87.99 MXN — Available until January 19 January Ski Simulator : Winter Sports ― $35.80 MXN — Available until January 21 Keep The Fire ― $37.79 MXN — Available until January 21

Discover a survival adventure

As you could see, there are several deliveries that are desired for this Sunday. A good example is Keep The Fire, a game that invites you to embark on an epic journey of survival where your wits, skills and quick thinking will determine your destiny, all while you must keep the fire alive while the clock ticks relentlessly.

