The Angolan Football Federation made it known with a statement: “For family reasons he was exempted from the call-up”

Ilaria Masini

1 January 2024 (modified at 3.39pm) – Florence

Nzola will not participate in the Africa Cup of Nations and will remain at the disposal of Vincenzo Italiano. Now it's official. The technical commissioner Pedro Goncalves excluded him from the squad and, after many rumors and as many doubts, the Angolan Federation, through its official channels, wrote: “For family reasons, Nzola was exempted from the squad. In his place is Atletico Petroleos de Luanda striker Deivi Miguel 'Gilberto' has been called.

I'M NOT LEAVING

—

In the previous rounds, Fiorentina's number 18 had already clearly revealed his desire not to respond to the call and to refuse the call to stay in Florence and become a decisive man in Viola in such an important period for the club which finds itself in the top rankings in the championship and will also participate in the Italian Super Cup this month. After the initial irritation, the coach and the Angolan Federation, who had indicated him in the pre-summit list in mid-December, deemed it appropriate to issue that statement in order, probably, to avoid hasty decisions, possible backlash and sanctions. As well as having a not entirely motivated element in the squad. Therefore, there is no confrontation and the impression is that he has won the work of mediation and reasonableness. Nzola was therefore exempted from leaving and will be able to remain in Florence without having to participate in the competition which will be played in the Ivory Coast between January and February 2024. The only player to participate, for Fiorentina, will therefore be the Ivorian Koaume who is already left to join his national team. The center forward, however, will remain working at the sports center to the satisfaction of the Viola who can also count on him, as well as on Beltran, to move forward in the Champions League race. After so much attachment to the club and determination, the fans now expect just as many goals from Nzola who so far in Serie A has only collected one centre, against Cagliari.

I STEP BACK

—

It should be remembered that Nzola, who had not been called up by his national team since March 2023, did not expect to be called up for the Africa Cup of Nations while on the other hand the Federation had understood, after some consultations, that his total will was there to participate in the competition. So Nzola had already been sent the plane ticket to go to train on schedule and then play the scheduled matches. However, a refusal by the player could have resulted in even definitive sanctions for the future. Instead, today's statement from the Federation seems to have eliminated any immediate danger or consequence. It will then be up to the technical commissioner, from time to time, to decide whether to include him again in the list of those chosen.

