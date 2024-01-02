loading…

Earthquake shakes earthquake in new year 2024. Photo/Reuters

TOKYO – At least 30 people died after a powerful earthquake hit Japan on New Year's Day. Rescue teams on Tuesday struggled to reach remote areas where buildings collapsed, roads were damaged and power was out to dozens of people. from thousands of homes.

An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.6 struck on Monday afternoon, causing residents in several coastal areas to flee to higher ground as tsunami waves hit Japan's western coast, sweeping several cars and houses into the sea.

Thousands of military, fire and police personnel from across the country have been sent to the worst-hit areas on the Noto peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture.

“The search and rescue of those affected by the earthquake is a fight against time,” said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a disaster emergency meeting, reported by Reuters.

Kishida said rescue teams were finding it very difficult to reach the northern tip of the Noto peninsula because of damaged roads, and helicopter surveys had found multiple fires and extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Many train and flight services to the region have been suspended. Noto Airport was closed due to damage to the runway, terminal and access roads, with 500 people stranded in vehicles in its parking lot, public broadcaster NHK reported.

In Suzu, a coastal city of more than 5,000 households near the epicenter, there may have been up to 1,000 homes destroyed, according to mayor Suzuhiro Izumiya.

“The situation is very bad,” he said.

Across Ishikawa prefecture, authorities have confirmed 30 deaths so far, with half of those occurring in Wajima, another hard-hit town on the remote northern tip of the peninsula.