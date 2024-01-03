There is still a long way to go to enjoy The Elder Scrolls 6, but you can liven up the wait with this classic free RPG, which is now at its best.

The Elder Scrolls saga is one of the best in the western RPG genre. Born in 1994, it was the starting point to understand the current Bethesda, which has resurrected Fallout and has even dared with projects as ambitious as Starfield.

Each fan will have their favorite delivery. Some will say Skyrim, others Oblivion, and of course many will opt for the first 3D game in the saga, which is The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

Years before, in the 90s, the fantasy and role-playing series Bethesda It took its first steps with The Elder Scrolls: Arena, in 1994, which two years later would receive a sequel.

Many players are still in love with The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, a game that almost killed Bethesda as a studio, but that Today it is considered a great classic of the Western role..

And now you can play it in the best possible conditions… without spending a single cent. You heard right, so stay tuned for the next news.

Daggerfall ''remake'' is now facing its final version

For a couple of years now, an updated version of The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall on GOG, known as the Unity version. It is the work of a group of Daggerfall Workshop fans, who have been working on remastering this 1996 classic for years.

But, until now, the project was still in ''early access''. We can now say that the release version (1.0) of Daggerfall Unity is finished.

First of all, remind you that The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall is available for FREE (the original, unaltered version) on Steam, GOG and Bethesda's own website, along with its predecessor.

Now, the guys and gals at Daggerfall Workshop offer version 1.0. by Daggerfall Unitya remake that applies technical improvements, quality of life features, compatibility with current monitors, and much more.

It still feels like a game from the '90s, but it's undoubtedly a big improvement on the Bethesda classic. And best of all: it is available completely free.

To play this unofficial remake, you just have to download Daggerfall (we recommend the Steam version), and then proceed to download the Daggerfall Unity files.

The installation process is very simple, since the game is open to mods. Furthermore, it must be said that this Unity 1.0 version. supports a lot of mods for the titleso you can modify it to your liking.

On a technical level it is wonderful (special mention to the lighting), but the game also improves considerably at the mechanical level.

If you like role-playing and don't mind playing retro titles, we highly recommend The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, which with Unity 1.0 version. becomes an essential title for any PC user worth their salt.