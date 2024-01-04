In early November, OpenAI announced a store that would centralize the GPTs its users created for ChatGPT, allowing them to sell them and monetize their creations on the platform. And although the company said it would arrive at the end of that month, the launch was postponed.

In December we learned that that month would not be the launch month either, and that the arrival would be in 2024. And the time has come: OpenAI has sent an email to users who have created their own GPTs to inform them that next week, between January 8 and 14the store will be published.

Find, share, monetize

As with the application stores of mobile operating systems, the GPT Store will divide the creations by categories and arrange them in rankings based on which are the most downloaded.

In the email sent to the creators, very concise, OpenAI has mentioned the three basic indications for those who plan to share their GPT in the new store.

Accept the brand's usage policy and usage guidelines to ensure that the GPT complies with them. Verify the creator profile within each user's settings. Publish GPTs publicly, not privately or only accessible via a link.

As a curiosity, the brand's usage guides, among other issues, clarify that the creations that leave their platform are always made “with” them, not “by” them. For example, they do not allow you to say that an image has been created “by” DALL·E 3 or that a text has been written “by” ChatGPT, but rather that they have been created “with” them. Nuances.

GPTs are one of the latest news from ChatGPT. They allow any user to create versions of the bot with instructions, context and files that feed their knowledge. We can have one specifically to correct our texts in a specific way, another to serve as a translator, another to answer programming questions in a very specific way, or another to act as a Mathematics teacher.

Now, with the arrival of the store, users will have a centralized place in which to find the proposals of other GPT creators and charge for theirs. It has cost more than expected… of course, no one expected that by the estimated date of its launch we would see one of the most surreal soap operas that we remember in the technology industry.

Featured image | OpenAI.