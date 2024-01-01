One of the most searched terms in the Google search engine are recipesa way for us to find that recipe to surprise our friends or family and for this we always tend to opt for very visual items.

However, the problem with having to look for a recipe in the Google search engineis that sometimes there is too much text with the most hidden access to images, images that are key to knowing how the dish is turning out.

Luckily, Google is testing a new function within its search results for food recipes to improve the user experience, and to do so they are introducing sliders directly into the recipe images, thus allowing us to scroll through. Additional images from recipe article.

With this we can directly have those specific visual reference points directly showing various stages and angles of the dish directly within search results.

These additional images can provide close-up views of ingredients, illustrate specific cooking techniques, or show the presentation of a dish.

Google believes this will streamline the process of referencing recipes while cooking, reducing the need to excessively scroll through an article.

This would save people time by giving them a clearer and more direct understanding of the preparation of dishes.

However, this is a feature that is being tested so it is likely that you will not see it in the Google search engine in the short term.