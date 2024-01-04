Kerim is mad with rage against Şahika. How did it occur to you to say that you are dating? And on top of that, in front of Halit and Asuman, Yildiz's mother.

Şahika justifies that she has invented that lie to rescue him, since Asuman was going directly to tell Halit that the financier… Was in love with Yildiz!

Kaya's sister heard it and decided to interrupt the meeting by inventing that she was dating Kerim: And that they were taking him secretly! Kerim couldn't believe what his ears were hearing.

But Kaya's sister explains that she saved him and invented this to cover him from Halit, if he had found out, he would have fired him. According to her, she doesn't believe she would ever let him be with Yildiz.

However, Şahika likes Kerim, won't she use this situation to her advantage? What will happen when Yildiz finds out?

–