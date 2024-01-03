Suara.com – The 2023 Asian Cup is now getting closer. This tournament is scheduled to start in Qatar on January 12.

The participation of Nguyen Tien Linh, striker for the Vietnam National Team, in this prestigious international tournament was very encouraging for him.

He is enthusiastic about being able to compete with some of the best players on the Asian continent.

The Vietnam national team has been placed in Group D of the 2023 Asian Cup, competing with the Indonesian national team, the Iraqi national team and the Japanese national team.

Interestingly, Nguyen Tien Linh only considered Japan and Iraq as tough competitors for Vietnam, without once mentioning the Indonesian National Team as a serious threat.

“In the current group, Japan is the number one team in Asia, while Iraq is the opponent for tickets to the 2026 World Cup. The Vietnam national team and I have met these two opponents and have learned a lot,” he said, quoted by TheThao247.

Nguyen Tien Linh's confidence in the Vietnam National Team's ability to compete in the 2023 Asian Cup is very strong, he is even optimistic that they can advance to the round of 16.

The development of the Vietnam National Team is highlighted as increasingly advanced, showing their increasingly capable abilities in Asian level football competitions.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam