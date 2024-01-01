Suara.com – The lives of Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina are often in the public spotlight. Not only are they successful in the entertainment world, both of them also have famous names in the business world.

It's not surprising that both of them are often nicknamed 'Sultan' by netizens. However, this couple is often praised for remaining humble.

Not only to the local community, Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina are also known to have a friendly attitude towards their workers. There have even been rumors of wanting to become Nagita Slavina's employee because they are considered guaranteed when working with this couple.

Recently, this couple received praise again after uploading a photo when they were about to visit London. Yes, Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina seem to be extending their holiday in Europe.

After visiting France, the two of them continued their journey to London. This turned out to be in accordance with Rafathar's wishes, who wanted to go on holiday to London.

“Rans Family trip, London, special request wants to go to Winter Wonderland and watch football in Liverpool,” read the caption in the upload.

Interestingly, netizens actually misfocused on the figure in the photo.

Posing on a private jet, netizens were confused by the presence of two nannies, Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina. The reason is that Sus Rini and Mbak Lala were also on the private jet sitting together with Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina.

In the photo, Raffi and Nagita are sitting at the front. The actress was seen holding Rayyanza on her lap. Meanwhile behind, Rafathar, Sus Rini and Mbak Lala also posed and smiled at the camera.

Of course, this family portrait has succeeded in stealing the public's attention. Judging from the comments column, quite a few people praised Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina because even though they are famous, they still upload photos with their household assistants.

Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina fly to France (Instagram/@raffinagita1717)

“This boss is really cool. Just posted a photo with the babysitter of his children,” commented one netizen.

“This is called Sultan taking a photo with the babysitter at the fost, he's not picky because they are also human beings, different from other high school artists who are picky, for example, this artist is rich but not arrogant and not stingy on luxury planes,” wrote another netizen.

“His Ncus just went up to the same level as his class… it's really crazy,” said one netizen.

“Yes, it's really the best, the fortune is so big, it's like the ocean,” added another netizen.