North Korean (North Korea) leader Kim Jong-un attends the Workers' Party plenary meeting on December 26-30 2023. Photo/AP

PYONGYANG – North Korean (North Korea) leader Kim Jong-un emphasized that it was impossible to achieve reunification between Pyongyang and Seoul because South Korea's (South Korea) principles conflict with his country's principles.

While delivering a speech at a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, Kim said relations between the two countries had become “mutually hostile” and were no longer “relative to each other or homogeneous,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday (31/12/ 2023).

Kim stated, “Pyongyang's approach to national reunification based on one nation and one state with two systems is in stark contrast to Seoul's unification through absorption and unification under liberal democracy.”

“South Korea is currently a colonial vassal state whose politics are completely corrupt and whose defense and security are completely dependent on the US,” the news agency said, citing Kim.

Kim said Washington had turned Seoul into a military base and nuclear weapons arsenal, and the number of joint military drills between the US, South Korea and Japan in 2023 had doubled compared to last year.

He said these facts “clearly show” the US intends to engage in military confrontation.

Kim argued “war could break out” on the Korean Peninsula at any time due to “the enemy's reckless actions.”

“If Washington and Seoul try to have a military confrontation with Pyongyang, its prevention of nuclear war will turn into a serious action without hesitation,” Kim stressed.

Kim's stance followed North Korea's statement on Wednesday that the military situation on the Korean peninsula had become “extreme” due to “unprecedented” confrontational actions by the United States and its regional allies.