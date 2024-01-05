South Korea's military said Friday morning that North Korea fired more than two hundred artillery shells off its western coast in the direction of Yeonpyeong Island, home to a South Korean military base 12 kilometers from the North Korean coast. None of the shots reached South Korean territory, but an evacuation notice was still issued for civilians on the island, which has a population of around two thousand people, and for those on the nearby island of Baengnyeong.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the incident caused “no harm to our people or our military,” but said the incident “threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula and increases tensions.” It is not the first time that North Korea has fired artillery shells into the sea: the last time was in December 2022, and the deadliest was in 2010, when four people were killed.

The attack is part of a context of worsening relations between North Korea and South Korea: at the end of December the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un had told his army to be on alert, given that «it is an established fact that a war could erupt at any time on the Korean Peninsula”, and a few weeks earlier the regime had said that it would withdraw all measures “taken to prevent military conflicts in all spheres, including land, sea and air”. In November, North Korea also terminated with immediate effect the 2018 agreement that provided for a easing of military operations on the border between the two countries.