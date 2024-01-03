Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will debut on February 29 of this year for PlayStation 5 and expectations are high because despite being the second part of the remake project of the all-time classic, it will take different directions than its predecessor. In this chapter, so to speak, the drama becomes more notable and will apparently be taken to a new level, according to its creative director Tetsuya Nomura.

Related video: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will change everything

What part of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth makes Tetsuya Nomura cry?

During an interview with Game Informer, Tetsuya Nomura, director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, spoke about the possibilities that the remake project has provided to expand the story and events of the original game. In that sense, he highlighted that it is now possible to address other elements of the plot and put them on the same level as those of the main line. While the focus is on Aerith's arc, this would not be the only relevant fact as there will be others.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches February 29, 2024 on PlayStation 5. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/uAxEvfEfgX — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) September 14, 2023

In this regard, and without falling into spoilers, Tetsuya Nomura assured that one of the most dramatic parts has to do with Dyne and according to his experience, what happened is so strong that everyone who sees it inevitably starts to cry.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is being planned as a much bigger and more open adventure than Final Fantasy VII Remake now that Cloud and the other characters have left Midgar. Taking this into account, along with the time relationship between main and secondary missions, it is estimated that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will last more than 100 hours so there will be a lot to do.

On the other hand, the development team assured that the open world and secondary missions of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be great as they have taken inspiration from The Witcher: Wild Hunt to provide the remake with an integrated system of objectives and consequences, as well as stories with arcs interesting enough for players to get lost in them.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: 20 years of Final Fantasy VII

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News