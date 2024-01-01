He surpassed Ancelotti in terms of number of successes with this result: a way of winning elevated to philosophy. Fruit of the ability to build a unique defensive outfit. But also of a non-explosive attack

Giuseppe Nigro

January 1st – 12.50pm – MILAN

Massimiliano Allegri in which he challenged Roma at the Stadium as Juventus coach eight times: Saturday evening was Massimiliano Allegri's seventh victory over the Giallorossi, always by one to zero (and the eighth time, for the record, was ended differently only because of Abraham's equalizer two seasons ago). The perfect setting for the latest record of the coach from Livorno: with the success against the Giallorossi, he became the record holder in the history of Serie A in the era of three points for games won 1-0, 76, putting Carlo Ancelotti behind him on 75 ( not exactly a coach associated with Sparagni football, however).

SHORT MUZZLE

Thus Juventus ended the calendar year with a one-nil win at number 12, four more than any other Serie A team in the same period according to Opta data which sets another figure. “Short muzzle”, is now commonly used as a phrase, borrowed from horse racing, which Allegri had prided himself on, meaning however not the affirmation of measurement in the long term, for example over the course of a championship, and not in the single game. The many one-nils from his Juve, however, led to the transfer of meaning which contributed to denoting one of the elements that have become distinctive of cheerfulness. So much so that Max himself, after Roma, when asked if the label of the “short face” bothered him, replied: “Absolutely not. I hope to win 152 more 1-0s. The important thing is to find victory through performance. Beating Roma isn't easy, they lost in Milan against Inter with 10 minutes left.”

THE 1-0s OVER THE YEARS

In reality, 1-0 has never been the score of Allegri's Juventus like last year. Last season there were 18 successes with this result, more than any other of the coach's eight seasons on the Juventus bench. An epic born in the year of the famous comeback with 25 successes in 26 games in 2015-16: before last year, it had been the season with the highest number of 1-0 successes, 13. But there had already been 12 in its first Juventus season, 2014-15. And then 8 in 2016-17, 10 in 2017-18, 8 in 2017-18. And since the Lady's return to the bench there have been 11 in the first year, 18 notes in the second and this year at mid-season we are at 6 but without European cups.

BUT THE ATTACK…

A way of winning elevated to philosophy, implemented on this scale, which combines two great characteristics of his Juve. On the one hand, the great defensive performance: only Barcelona (22) and Inter (21) have done better than the 20 games without conceding a goal in 2023 for the Bianconeri in the top 5 European leagues. On the other, an offensive production that is not exactly enthralling: due to a lack of resources equal to other teams, sometimes, but often – and here we would open encyclopedias – as a consequence of an attitude devoted to caution in defending the result once they have taken the lead. After almost a round, so to speak, Inter scored 42 goals and Juventus 27, 15 less, i.e. well over 50 percent. Being where he is, -2 behind the Nerazzurri, with these numbers is actually not normal.

