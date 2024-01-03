An undoubtedly interesting rumor for Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about news focused on the successor to Nintendo Switch. We recently received details about the date and more technical details of this console and an alleged clue in the last Nintendo Direct, and now we continue to receive news about the rumor of the successor Nintendo Switch 2.

Specifically, we have news of the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 after other rumors that suggested that it would already have a release date as well as indications of its power and the price of its games. The details come this time from Dr. Serkan TotoCEO of gaming industry consultancy Kantan Games.

New Nintendo Switch 2 rumor

This is what he shares:

Possible launch price: It is estimated that Nintendo's next console could launch at $400, $100 more than the Switch's launch price.

Possible price increase for games: There is a possibility that the games for this new console will adopt a price of $70, similar to that of PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Existing 'Pro' model: According to Toto of Kantan Games, a 'Pro' model already existed and certain developers were working with its development kit.

Continuity in portable functionality: Nintendo's next console is expected to maintain handheld functionality, according to VGC's report from the previous year.

Iteration rather than revolution: The next console is expected to be an iteration, adding features but staying similar to the current Switch.

Emphasis on portability due to association with Pokémon: Given Pokémon's association with portable gaming, Nintendo is considered unlikely to abandon the portability feature on its upcoming Switch 2 console.

That's all shared on this occasion. It is not official information, but Serkan Toto has shared reports in the past that have ended up being correct. We'll have to stay tuned to see if the same thing happens this time.

What did you think of the information? You can share it in the comments. Don't forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

