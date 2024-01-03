Are you looking forward to Nintendo Switch 2 coming out? Well, this is everything you need to know about the new console that is to come in the gaming industry.

It's time to review everything you need to know about the new Nintendo Switch 2 console. It is possible that the new device will hit the market in 2024, after years of much speculation. The success of the original video game console has been enormous. More than 132 million units have been sold since its launch in March 2017.

However, the current ecosystem is starting to lag behind next-generation consoles from competitors like Sony and Microsoft. This is the case of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Therefore, Nintendo Switch 2 It is proposed as an obligation for the Japanese company. So it is important to highlight everything we currently know about this potential game console.

Possible Nintendo Switch 2 release date

Although Nintendo Switch 2 has not yet been officially presented, there are signs that suggest that its launch is very close. In fact, experts have speculated about his possible departure. Some suggest the fall 2024 window, while others believe it could surprise by releasing in March. Production is already underway and a subsidiary is helping with assembly, with sales expected to peak in the first third of 2024.

However, changes in the calendar could make the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 in the first quarter of 2024 less likely. Although Nintendo has distributed development kits to studios, delaying the launch is being considered to avoid shortages. The dearth of game releases for the current console in 2024 suggests that the second console launch, likely in fall 2024, will be a reality. The official announcement could occur during the summer, probably during a streaming event known as “Direct” or at a time close to E3, if the Japanese company follows its launch strategy similar to the original console.

What can we really expect from the new console

The Japanese company has kept the exact specifications of the future Nintendo Switch 2 a secret, but leaks have emerged online that give hints about the capabilities of the new console.

An important leak relates to the console screen. It has been mentioned that the Nintendo Switch 2 will have an LCD screen instead of the OLED screen of the latest version of the original device. Apparently, it will be a measure to reduce costs and allow the video game company to focus on other technologies for the console.

It is noted that the company's main objective with its next console is to improve the quality of the images. It's also rumored that the Nintendo Switch 2 could use Nvidia's new T239 chip, allowing for potential ray tracing capabilities and the use of DLSS 3.1 upscaling. While these specs might not be on par with those of the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, the use of DLSS could leverage artificial intelligence to improve the visual and functional performance of games on the console, despite its limitations of power.

The video games that we would see on this device

Although we are already in the year 2024, the Japanese company's release schedule remains largely secret. After the possible release of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door in spring/summer, the rest of the releases for the console are unknown. Which suggests the possibility of some big titles waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2 to launch.

Although no games have been officially announced for the console, there is speculation that Retro Studios' Metroid Prime 4 could be a strong candidate as a launch title for Nintendo Switch 2. After a long development process that has taken more than five years since its reboot, It seems to be the right time for its launch.

Another game rumored for the Nintendo Switch 2 release is a new 3D Mario title. Although the company has not yet confirmed this game, it has been mentioned that the Mario team has been working on something since the launch of Super Mario Odyssey in 2017. Rumors point to a completely open game, something new in the Mario franchise, which could be the “game of the first day” for the new console.

On the other hand, although there are no official announcements, given the time that has passed since the launch of Odyssey, it would not be surprising if a Mario game was part of the launch of Nintendo Switch 2. It seems that the Japanese video game company is pre-ordering some of its titles most anticipated to accompany the premiere of its new console.

What will be the price of the new game console?

Obviously, it is logical to expect a possible increase in the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 compared to its predecessor, the original version. According to a leak from Soldier Delta on Discord, in October 2023, it is suggested that the Japanese company aims to price its new device at $449, with a digital-only model available for $400.

This would represent a considerable increase over the original console's $299 launch price. But, even so, Nintendo Switch 2 would remain competitively priced compared to other hybrid systems on the market, such as the Steam Deck or ASUS ROG Ally.

Although there is no official confirmation about these dual prices for Nintendo Switch 2, it would not be something new for the Japanese company to launch more than one version of a console at the same time. In the past, with the Wii U in 2012, two different SKUs were offered. Although, on that occasion, the differences were mainly in the internal memory and not in the distinction between digital-only versions or versions ready for physical games.

Fuente: The Direct

Don't forget to leave us a comment about all this information about the potential Nintendo Switch 2 that would hit the market this year. Do you like this type of video game news? Let us know in the comments to continue improving our content.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.