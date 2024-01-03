He has arrived 2024 and the community hopes to hear news about Nintendo Switch 2, the console that could arrive this year. However, those responsible still do not share details and rumors are the order of the day. This time, it was an analyst who shared important data including the price and what the hardware could offer.

As you surely remember, Nintendo Switch It has been on the market for almost 7 years and it is thought that it has already completed its cycle, so more and more information is being heard about what its successor may include.

What will the new platform be like?

Now, it was the Dr. Serkan TotoCEO of Tokyo-based games industry consultancy Kantan Games, who shared a forecast for this year in GamesIndustry.biz's annual analyst predictions section.

According to Toto, the successor to the Nintendo Switch will be released this year and will probably be More expensive than the hybrid was at the time.

Nintendo still does not share details about its next system, but the analyst wanted to go beyond the launch window and assured that the company's next console could be launched at $400 USD ($6,800 MXN approximately), $100 USD more than what happened with Switch in 2017.

If that wasn't enough, Toto said something similar to what the leaker shared Zippo a few weeks ago: Nintendo Switch 2 games will cost $70 USD ($1,190 MXN approximately), just like on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The next console will be similar to Nintendo Switch

Finally, the industry consultant also considers that the next Nintendo console will once again have portable functionality, so it will be a design iteration of current hardware and not a “revolution” of the hybrid proposal. He even mentioned a particular franchise that needs a system with this feature:

“The next system is likely to be an iteration rather than a revolution. Nintendo could add some features to the device, but it will be similar to the current Switch. And because Pokémon exists, and Pokémon is associated with portable gaming, there's no way Nintendo would abandon the portability feature for its next big plan,” Toto said.

We will remain attentive to share any official information that is revealed about Nintendo Switch 2. In the meantime, we invite you to learn other news related to the mysterious system at this link.

What do you expect from the new console? Tell us in the comments.

