Nintendo is killing it in every way with the latest New Year's Nintendo Switch game deals at a scandal price. With incredible discounts on our favorite games, we can review some of the most important additions and discounts to start this 2024 so special.

Do you want to start the year on a high note? have you just released your Nintendo Switch after Christmas? Then these amazing new year promotion deals for Nintendo Switch will be more than perfect for you. Don't hesitate to take a look!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 39,99€ 59,99€

Nintendo Switch Sports – 27,99€ 39,99€

EA Sports FC 24 29,99€ 59,99€

Mario Party Superstars 39,99€ 59,99€

Among Us – 2,57 4,29€

Super Mario 3D World 39,99€ 59,99€

LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – 17,99€ 59,99€

MONOPOLY – 14,99€ 49,99€

Disney Illusion Island – 27,99€ 39,99€

51 Worldwide Games – 27,99€ 39,99€

Untitled Goose Game – 9,99€ 19,99€

These are the offers that we have at the moment, and that without a doubt make us the beginning of the year. 2024 It looks incredible and debuts on Nintendo Switch with knockdown offers at very juicy prices that if I were you, I wouldn't pass up.

Here we leave you a direct link to the eShop so you can take a look for yourself.

Via