Nintendo launches a “strategy guide” to watch Super Mario Bros. The Movie detailing all the winks and references: these are some easter eggs that we didn't see.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie It is a festival of references and winks to other Mario games, and the entire history of Nintendo. The truth is that it is the best of the film, but in addition to the most obvious winks and cameos, there are many more references that are hidden.

To celebrate that the Super Mario movie is now in physical format and on platforms, Nintendo has launched (in Japan) a “strategy guide”, a compilation in booklet format of some of the references from the film.

The little book is in Japanese (you can see it at this link), but the images are enough to discover some extra references of the movie from Super Mario that you probably didn't see…

8 more references from Super Mario Bros. The Movie

Back in the day, when the Super Mario movie came out, we did a report with 25 references (and some more) from the movie: winks seen in the background, character, even musical cameos.

But thanks to this guide we have discovered several extra references that we do not have:

The contact photo when they call Luigi's phone is a Mii The Bear from Ice Climbers can be seen on a Brooklyn billboard A Brooklyn truck has Mr. Game & Watch This family has a glass statue of Pikmin This restaurant has a drawing of the duck from Duck Hunt on the NES Mario and Luigi break the wall in the shape of a pixelated Mario's head You can also see a character from Baloon Fight (Iwata game ) on the street I'm sure no one saw it: Diskun, the mascot of the Famicom Disk System in Japan

Have you noticed these references? The movie of Super Mario Bros. It is now on sale on DVD and Blu-Ray, and is included in the Movistar Plus+ catalogue, perfect for watching these holidays with the family… again and again.

Peaches from Super Mario Bros. The Movie can no longer be nominated for the Oscar for Best Song

March 28, 2023

