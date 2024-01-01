Are you looking for new games for your Nintendo Switch? Nintendo has offered a list that will undoubtedly interest you, especially if you are a fan of the console. You know, on the web you can consult the 110 best Nintendo Switch games (2023), but now we have news from Nintendo. We've also reviewed the 30 best free Switch games in history.
Free games on Switch
Once again, the company has prepared a selection of games on its official website with titles that are free. The list is the following:
Fortnite
Omega Strikers
Fall Guys
Overwatch® 2
Disney Speedstorm
Rocket League®
Apex Legends™
MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE
Super Animal Royale
Pokémon UNITE
Super Bomberman R
Capcom Arcade Stadium
Sky: Children of the Light
Ninjala
Warframe
Jump Rope Challenge
Super Kirby Clash™
Pokémon Café ReMix
The Elder Scrolls®: Blades
Dauntless
DC Universe™ Online
SMITE
Pokémon™ Quest
Lightseekers
Realm Royale Reforged
Brawlhalla
Arena of Valor
Paladin
Asphalt 9: Legends
World of Tanks Blitz
Vigor
DELTARUNE Chapter 1&2
Fallout Shelter
Color Zen
You can find some more on the official Nintendo website.
Without a doubt, a very complete list of Nintendo Switch games. Would you add any more titles to Nintendo's list? What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.
