Are you looking for new games for your Nintendo Switch? Nintendo has offered a list that will undoubtedly interest you, especially if you are a fan of the console.

Free games on Switch

Once again, the company has prepared a selection of games on its official website with titles that are free. The list is the following:

Fortnite

Omega Strikers

Fall Guys

Overwatch® 2

Disney Speedstorm

Rocket League®

Apex Legends™

MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE

Super Animal Royale

Pokémon UNITE

Super Bomberman R

Capcom Arcade Stadium

Sky: Children of the Light

Ninjala

Warframe

Jump Rope Challenge

Super Kirby Clash™

Pokémon Café ReMix

The Elder Scrolls®: Blades

Dauntless

DC Universe™ Online

SMITE

Pokémon™ Quest

Lightseekers

Realm Royale Reforged

Brawlhalla

Arena of Valor

Paladin

Asphalt 9: Legends

World of Tanks Blitz

Vigor

DELTARUNE Chapter 1&2

Fallout Shelter

Color Zen

You can find some more on the official Nintendo website.

Without a doubt, a very complete list of Nintendo Switch games. Would you add any more titles to Nintendo's list? What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.

