It is nintendo artist has drawn Super Mario con Mickey Mouse. Making a clear nod to the historical legacy of both Disney and Nintendo itself. And it didn't take long for his illustration to go viral on social networks. In fact, it is so peculiar and interesting, that we have decided to bring it to you so that you can take a direct look.

Masanori Sato is a Nintendo artist from the series Mario & Luigi, known for his unique talent and originality. In fact, he himself has published a work of art whose protagonists are: Mickey Mouse y a Super Mario. Also just when the Disney character will be in the public domain.

Here you have the illustration, which is very colorful and interesting. In fact, it opens our minds and imaginations to a whole world of possibilities that could lead us to the “crazy idea” of seeing Mario y a Mickey Mouse together in a future game. Don't you think that would be a great idea?

