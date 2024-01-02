Love triumphed in the relationship Featherweight and Nicki Nicole. Although at first everything seemed to indicate that the Argentine would break the Mexican's heart, now he not only boasted that they received the 2024 togetherbut for the first time he dedicated a message to him on social networks.

In recent months, the courtship between both singers received harsh criticism from users, especially because the interpreter of “Tulum” He seemed extremely excited about the trapper, while she even denied it and even compared it to going out with a dog, causing the “Double P” fans to express a great: “Dude, figure it out.”

Despite all odds, the celebrities confirmed their courtship during Nicki's concert in CDMX, when Peso appeared on stage and kissed her in front of the audience. Weeks later, at the Latin Grammy Awards, They made their romance official, when they appeared before the media for the first time; But not even that made the attacks stop, since it was rumored that Nicole was not so happy with the singer.

However, now it was she who showed that her love is more alive and stronger than ever, by sharing several photographs on the New Year's Eve and shout your love for Hassanthe musician's real name, to the four winds.

Peso traveled to Argentina to celebrate the arrival of 2024 with his girlfriend's family, and this romantic act was enough for Nicki to write several dedications to him on her Instagram account. The first of them was in a story that the reggaeton singer uploaded to her profile, in which they appear hugging and in front of a Christmas tree and was accompanied by the phrase: “I love you Featherweight.”

Later, Nicki uploaded a photo next to her beau and added: “starting the year in the best way”to accompany the publication.

In a third and final video you can see both of them happy during the first bells of the year and it reads: “happy New Year Baby”.

For his part, the man from Jalisco shared the same stories about his girlfriend on Twitter, only he restricted the comments to avoid criticism.

