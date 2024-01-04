Norma compiles the historic work of Edgar P. Jacobs comprehensively in an edition full of extras. Jonathan Hickman's Thorgal and East of the West also return in a new format.

After the comprehensive editions edited by Norma de Thorgal and Percevan, It is the turn of another of the great classics of the Franco-Belgian BD: Blake y Mortimer. Immortal series with an unmistakable British flavor created by master Edgar P. Jacobs in 1946.

At the time, Jacobs had just successfully completed The U-Ray and, apart from serving as Hergé's assistant on several Tintin albums, was looking for a new vehicle to express his talent. And that is when Jacobs began a long comic titled The Secret of the Greatsword, which described a kind of World War III (remember that World War II had ended just a year ago) between an eastern superpower and a heterogeneous conjunction of partisans scattered throughout the planet.

Blake y Mortimer

Among the rebels, two agents stand out as effective in the field of action as in that of reflection. They are the scientist Philip Mortimer and Captain Francis Blake, two characters who, together with their archenemy Olrik, form the core of a series characterized by its unrepeatable combination of espionage, suspense, soap opera intrigues, detective plots and a very personal approach to the crime genre. Science fiction. Blake and Mortimer established Jacobs as one of the two great draftsmen of the Brussels school, along with Hergé.

This comprehensive compilation brings together the entire series, both Jacobs' albums and those of his successors, in seven volumes packed with extras, including sketches, images of the work process and texts by various specialists such as Antonio Altarriba, and the critic Jorge Garcia.

And Thorgal celebrates 40 installments, the long-running and legendary saga returns with Tupilaks, which is signed by the series' usual team, formed by the great scriptwriter Yann (Angel Wings) and the extraordinary artist Fred Vignaux. This album perfectly closes the adventure started in the previous volume, Neokora. Together, these two albums form a unit that clears up some of the unknowns of Thorgal's past.

CLAUDE GUEUX

For stealing a loaf of bread and two logs of firewood, the immense cabinetmaker Claude Gueux ends up in the Clairvaux prison, sentenced to five years in prison. This is how Claude Gueux begins, a novel

short and intense by the legendary French writer Victor Hugo. Partially inspired by real events, the book was published in 1834 and its plot was a compelling plea against the death penalty.

Today, it maintains its undoubted appeal and to demonstrate it, the screenwriter Séverine Lambour and the artist Benoît Springer have created a solid, brilliant and exemplary comic adaptation that participates in the humanism and hatred of injustice that inspired the original novel.

THE MASSIVEVERSE CONTINUES!

Second delivery of Rogue Sun: Hellbent En Crescent City Things are getting red hot. Dylan Siegel tries to find a new life as a superhero with the obligations that come with belonging to a high society family. In parallel, he tries to recover his old fame as a high school rebel, but things have changed a little since he left the classroom, especially because his ex-girlfriend is now dating someone else. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, a new supervillain plots to take down Rogue Sun once and for all.

EAST OF THE WEST. THE APOCALYPSE: YEAR ONE

EAST OF THE WEST

The reissue of East of the West, one of the best science fiction series of the last decade, begins! In a careful collection of three comprehensive volumes whose first volume (more than 500 pages!) groups the initial fifteen episodes together with the special The World.

Written by none other than Jonathan Hickman (Decorum) and drawn by Nick Dragotta, East of the West is an over-the-top, bloody, dystopian, frontier far west science fiction series in which three of the four horsemen of the apocalypse (Hunger, Victory and War ) return to the United States of 2064, devastated by a long succession of wars, for a high mission: to proclaim the Apocalypse. But Death, the first of all the horsemen, seems to have betrayed them.

In addition, the sixth and last comprehensive volume of The Dungeon arrives, the celebrated work of Sfarr and Trondheim says goodbye until the authors return to their work, and does so by celebrating it with festive installments full of the characteristic humor of The Dungeon.

Norma Manga continues with the open series, highlighting the second novel of Attack on Titan: Before the Fall and the sixth installment of the Grandmaster of Demonic Culmination manhua, which will once again have gifts only for those who are quickest to acquire the first edition of the installment .

