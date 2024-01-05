Yesterday we told you about the achievement of Willis Gibson, also known as Blue Scuti, who became the first person to beat the Tetris game for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), a feat that was only thought possible to achieve. for Artificial Intelligence.

The boy, just 13 years old, went viral worldwide and appeared on multiple news programs that congratulated him on his achievement. However, news presenter Jayne Secker of the British television channel Sky News has gone viral for her statements in which she demeans what Willis has achieved.

During the coverage of the news on Sky News, the journalist seemed unsurprised and uninterested in what she did. At the end of the section, Secker did not hold back and wanted to give him a recommendation:

“As a mom, I would just tell you to get away from the screen, go outside and get some fresh air. Winning at Tetris is not a goal in life,” she declared in a mocking tone.

You can watch the video that we subtitle so you can see the entire sequence below:

Given this, X users have criticized the journalist's behavior and how traditional media do not respect the culture of video games and Esports, which continue to accumulate fans and followers every year.

“This makes me very angry (…) this child is 13 years old and has achieved something mentally difficult by being the first person to do so in 34 years. “People are unpleasant,” he wrote. @ThatSrb2DUDE.

Even developers and people who are part of the industry have wanted to respond to Jayne Secker's words, such as Becky Frost, RareWare member. “How many world records had YOU set when you were 13? What a petty, conceited and horrible way to belittle this child's achievements. As a Mother she would be super proud. This took skill and determination, brilliant work!” she posted on X.

For his part, video game journalist Chris Scullion was calmer and commented that: “I think any child who sets out to achieve something extraordinary should be praised instead of mocked.” In addition, she pointed out that that same day, the presenter was praising a 16-year-old darts player who had been runner-up in the World Championship.

