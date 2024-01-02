Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista (cordonpress)

Two great action actors such as Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista will come together in a new police film that could be shocking.

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista know what it's like to work together, as they have collaborated on the Apple TV+ series See and the movie DUNE (2021). Now, they will star in a new project that is sure to be explosive.

In a recent interview promoting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), actor Jason Momoa has revealed how this film came true: “Dave Bautista wanted it. I pitched him an idea and he goes on Instagram and calls David Leitch, another friend of ours. Then the phone rings non-stop. We audition writers. It turns out to be our writer who is on our show. Loved it, Jonathan Tropper from See.”

When will they start filming?

Jason Momoa is clear that his priority is the film based on the famous video game Minecraft. But then, he will join Dave Bautista for this project that will be action and comedy in the purest style of the buddy movies of the 90s.

This is how Jason Momoa explains it: “Jonathan Tropper presented an incredible story and a continuation of ours, and we are doing it right after Minecraft, so I am very excited. Dave Bautista and I had a great time together. He is a wonderful actor. We are both very big guys but very sensitive. So I think it will be fun and very silly.”

Do you want to see this movie? It seems like a good idea to me for these two to make a buddy movie, since they are very charismatic and can bring us a story that meets expectations. But I'm more interested in your opinion, what you can leave me in comments.

While we wait to find out more details about this project, we must remember that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still in theaters and Jason Momoa will also star in Fast X: Part 2 (2025). Additionally, we will see Dave Bautista in Dune: Part 2 (2024) and In the Lost Lands.

Source: DL.

