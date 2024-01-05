As much as scientists do not fully agree on the matter, it is common to think that the world as we know will change in the future. As a result of climate change or continental drift, the truth is that the planet's profile is constantly changing.

Now an American study has gone one step further and seems to have confirmed an alarming reality that many already took for granted: New York and other major US cities are sinking.

New York is literally sinking

According to a study published by Virginia Tech and the United States Geological Survey, major cities on the Atlantic coast of the United States are literally sinking even faster than other experts assumed. Among them, New York City itself.

In addition to the popular North American city, other neighboring metropolises such as Long Island, Baltimore, Virginia Beach and Norfolk would be suffering the same fate. A conclusion they have reached after using pioneering technology to analyze the evolution of the terrain in depth.

To do this, researchers have used space radar satellites, thanks to which they have been able to develop digital maps that show the supposed reality. Part of the east coast is sinking at a rate of 2 mm per year, while other points are sinking at a rate of 5 mm per year.

Although those responsible for the study themselves have assured that it is a gradual process, they wanted to emphasize how worrying this fact is, and they have not doubted that it is a totally real impact, a risk that should be taken into account. .

A danger for New York and other North American cities

After reaching these conclusions, experts have warned of what their findings could mean for New York and other important cities on the Atlantic coast of the United States. In his own words, the progressive sinking could cause “potential damage to infrastructure and increased flooding risks.”

What exactly does this mean in a practical sense? Well, the sinking of the land, added to the supposed action that climate change would cause (a rise in ocean level) pIt could trigger damage to numerous American roads, problems with gas and water lines, or even the collapse of entire buildings.

A truly post-apocalyptic scenario that, judging by scientists' predictions, would not be very different from the typical disaster films that have been released from time to time in the Hollywood industry for decades. A reality that, despite everything, experts have stressed that everyone should know.

And sometimes, reality even seems to surpass fiction. If the validity of this study is really confirmed, and is even corroborated by other similar assessments, the situation could be critical in the future. When? Would there be a way to avoid it? These are questions that science will also have to try to answer.