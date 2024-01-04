The saying goes… “New year, new life” and so it will be when it comes to fashion trends. 2024 will begin by setting the tone in colors, textures, cuts and silhouettes, as shown by Pantone, which has already revealed what the tone of the year will be, nothing less and nothing more than Peach Fuzz.

“Subtly sensual, Peach Fuzz 13-1023 is a peach shade that evokes sincerity and tenderness, and conveys a message of affection and sharing, community and collaboration”as expressed on the official Pantone site, where it is also highlighted that the tone presents a fresh approach with a new softness.

Pantone's Peach Fuzz 13-1023 tone is chosen this year to set the trend in fashion, design and interior design. SPECIAL

“It is a warm and comforting tone that stimulates our desire to unite with others or to have moments of stillness, and the feeling of protection that this generates.” Peach Fuzz 13-1023 is an attractive peachy shade, carefully balanced between pink and orange, “that inspires belonging, relaxation and the opportunity to care, evokes calm and offers us a space in which we can live, feel, heal and prosper.”

It is also expressed that This poetic and romantic color transmits cleanliness and a vintage feeling, that is, it reflects the past but reimagined for modern environments.. “We were looking for a shade that expressed our innate desire for closeness and connection, so we chose this radiant color that exudes warmth and modern elegance. It is a color that exudes empathy, wraps us in a hug that we can almost feel, and naturally combines the youthful with the timeless,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.

So it's time to look for this tone in blouses, dresses, pants and accessories, but also transfer it to the home, whether in curtains, cushions, duvets, sheets or accessories for the bathroom and kitchen. Awaken the creativity in you and start reimagining this color according to your personality and needs.

Regarding the field of clothing, Glamor México magazine highlights that there are trends that will be resonating very strongly during the first months of 2024, such as the use of oversized blazers, long skirts and tennis shoes. Although January and February continue to be invaded by winter, the arrival of spring will mark a path to explore in raw and white tones. While inclement weather is unexpected, designers are choosing to create timeless pieces that work for virtually any time of year.

The oversized blazer is characterized by its comfort and versatility. SPECIAL

And a blazer works for both a formal and informal event, as well as for wearing to the office or going to a party, the difference is in how you combine it. If you want a fresher look for going to lunch or hanging out at the office, you can wear a loose color-block blazer with baggy jeans, or as “Daffy Duck” would call them, “shop pants,” now that If your thing is brunch or going to the club to chat with your friends, wearing an oversized blazer with a long skirt and some tennis shoes will make the difference.

Another very fun trend that will be very present is the combination of trench coats and shorts, as has already been said, the climate is capricious and prevailing, so in the event of any eventuality, it is better to prevent, especially if we are talking about fashion. So it is that Don't take your trench coats to the closet, leave them visible and combine them with shorts in leather texture and prints such as animal print, flowers or geometric and tribal figures.

An accessory that will also be giving something to talk about are hip belts, yes, it seems that this trend from the early 2000s has returned, you surely remember Fergie, Jennifer López and Christina Aguilera with these large belts that they wore with their pants to the hip, well, these accessories are back and you can use them on loose dresses, long skirts and flared pants. There is also a twist and that is that the belts also have texture and print, so the more fun and eye-catching you choose them, the more fashionable you will be.

Trench coats and shorts will be highly requested items this year. SPECIAL

Finally, another color that will compete with Peach Fuzz is brown in all its variants, this is a timeless color that goes with practically everything, it will be a new basic in the wardrobe and can be seen in blouses, skirts, shoes, jackets, trench coats and pants, if you have any pieces in this color, it's time to dust it off because you will look fabulous.

